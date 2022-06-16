Kolkata Tea Auction Report

There was a good demand for 98,476 packages of total offerings during last week i.e. sale 23 which included 52,729 packages of CTC, 20,387 packages of Orthodox, 4,359 packages of Darjeeling and 21,001 packages of Dust teas. The total CTC offerings were marked as 1,647,898 kg, during this time.

Good and best Assams saw seasonal improvement in quality. The remainder including reprints witnessed limited enquiry and saw outlots. Dooars and nominal quality of Cachar followed similar trend. Western India operated on better teas on offer. Exporters saw some enquiry on bolder brokens and fannings. Orthodox offerings met with strong demand amounting 547,992.20 kg of total offerings during sale. 23.Teas with seasonal improvement in quality sold at firm to dearer rates. Remainder was firm around last. Leafy fannings and cleaner secondaries were also firm around last. Browner stalkier varieties were irregular and at times tended lower following quality. Middle East and CIS were active.

Darjeeling teas saw a fair demand and marked 85,771.15 packages of total offerings during this sale. Primarily reprinted whole leaf grades on offer sold between Rs 300-Rs 450 in line with quality while few selective teas sold at higher rates. Brokens followed a similar trend and fannings witnessed many outlots and failed to garner much competition. (more) PTI SAM RG RG

