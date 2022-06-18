9 dead, 40 injured in Mexico pilgrimage bus crash

Left Menu

At least nine people were killed and 40 injured in southern Mexico when a bus carrying people on a religious outing overturned. The passengers had attended a Feast of Corpus Christi event, and were returning to their homes state of Tabasco when the bus flipped.

At least nine people were killed and 40 injured in southern Mexico when a bus carrying people on a religious outing overturned. The civil defense office in the southern state of Chiapas said the crash occurred before dawn on Friday in the township of Tila. The passengers had attended a Feast of Corpus Christi event, and were returning to their homes state of Tabasco when the bus flipped. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

