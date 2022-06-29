Left Menu

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Lufthansa, the biggest airline at Frankfurt airport, said it was too soon to say how many of its flights would be affected. Frankfurt airport's website showed a number of flight cancellations, though it did not state any reason.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 11:56 IST
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Technical difficulties in German air traffic control were set to cause disruptions throughout European airspace on Wednesday, the operator of Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest air transport hub, said.

"Thus, delays in operations and flight cancellations will occur at Frankfurt Airport as well," Fraport said on its website. It referred to "technical difficulties" at an air traffic control centre in Langen near Frankfurt, without being more specific.

Air traffic control firm DFS, whose controllers monitor take-offs and landings at the 15 designated international airports in Germany, was not immediately available for comment. Lufthansa, the biggest airline at Frankfurt airport, said it was too soon to say how many of its flights would be affected. Frankfurt airport's website showed a number of flight cancellations, though it did not state any reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022