Left Menu

UK must avoid becoming dependent on China - Truss

Britain should continue to build trade ties with China but it must avoid becoming strategically dependent on it, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday. "Of course, we should continue to trade with China. But we need to be careful not to become strategically dependent on China."

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 12:23 IST
UK must avoid becoming dependent on China - Truss
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain should continue to build trade ties with China but it must avoid becoming strategically dependent on it, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday. Asked whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine had prompted the British government to review its ties with China, Truss told BBC television: "We do need to be cautious in dealing with China."

"We know that China has used economic coercion against countries," she said. "Of course, we should continue to trade with China. But we need to be careful not to become strategically dependent on China."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022