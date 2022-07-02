Left Menu

Gambia bans timber exports to combat illegal logging

Despite the fact that the West African rosewood tree was declared nearly extinct in Gambia in 2012, the country has remained one of the largest exporters of the species to China, according to the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA). The ban is effective immediately, and port authorities are instructed to refuse loading timber logs onto any vessel, the government statement said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 01:11 IST
Gambia bans timber exports to combat illegal logging
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Gambia

Gambia has banned timber exports and permanently revoked all timber export licenses in an effort to combat illegal logging, the government said in a statement on Friday.

The tiny West African country, along with its neighbours Senegal and Guinea-Bissau, has struggled for more than a decade with the trafficking of rosewood, a species valued for furniture in China. Despite the fact that the West African rosewood tree was declared nearly extinct in Gambia in 2012, the country has remained one of the largest exporters of the species to China, according to the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA).

The ban is effective immediately, and port authorities are instructed to refuse loading timber logs onto any vessel, the government statement said. The felling and import of rosewood is also banned, it said, and random searches of containers will be conducted.

President Adama Barrow took measures against rosewood trafficking when he took office in 2017, but stopped short of a full export ban. Gambia exported approximately 1.6 million rosewood trees between June 2012 and April 2020, most of which were in violation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), under which West African rosewood has been listed since 2017, according to the London-based EIA.

CITES issued a statement in June calling on seven states, including Gambia, to suspend the rosewood trade immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly detect exoplanets

Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly de...

 United States
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022