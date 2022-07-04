Left Menu

Taiwan's Foxconn raises full-year outlook on strong tech demand

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, raised its full-year business outlook on Monday thanks to strong tech sales from smartphones to servers despite concerns of slowing demand due to rising inflation.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:30 IST
Taiwan's Foxconn raises full-year outlook on strong tech demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, raised its full-year business outlook on Monday thanks to strong tech sales from smartphones to servers despite concerns of slowing demand due to rising inflation. The Taiwanese firm has grappled with a severe shortage of chips like other global manufacturers, which has hurt smartphone production including for its major client Apple, partly due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

But the company's June sales jumped 31% from a year earlier to a record high for the month, thanks to appropriate supply chain management and rising sales of consumer electronics, including smartphones, which make up the bulk of its revenue. Foxconn's better-than-expected June sales come at a time when investors have raised concerns about slowing tech demand during a downturn in major markets due to high inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Chip stocks across the world tumbled on Friday after memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc forecast on Thursday significantly worse-than-expected revenue for the current quarter and said the market had "weakened considerably in a very short period of time." Foxconn said in a statement it was optimistic about its business in the third quarter, saying it could see "significant growth" compared with a year earlier.

For 2022, Foxconn said the outlook has improved and it exceed its expectations for no growth, without providing details. The company, named Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd in full, said it has seen so far this year double-digit yearly growth in sales from servers and telecommunications products.

The company has said that COVID-19 controls in China only had a limited impact on its production as it kept workers on-site in a "closed loop" system. The company's shares ended down 1% on Monday, largely in line with the broader market. They have dropped 3.9% so far this year, giving the firm a market value of $49.3 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for Twitter court fight; U.S. Supreme Court asks Maryland to bar protests at justices' homes and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022