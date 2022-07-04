Left Menu

Ducati launches Streetfighter V4 SP in India; priced at Rs 34.99 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:01 IST
Ducati launches Streetfighter V4 SP in India; priced at Rs 34.99 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it has launched the Streetfighter V4 SP bike in India, priced at Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company said it has commenced bookings for the 1,103 cc-model across its dealerships.

''We're glad to be expanding the Streetfighter family in India with the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP that is the most exhilarating sport naked on sale in India today,'' Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

The bike generates 208 hp of power while delivering a torque of 123 Nm at 9,500 rpm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022