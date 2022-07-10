Accolite to raise headcount in India by over three-fold to 8,500 in 3 years

Texas-based IT firm Accolite Digital plans to raise headcount by over three-fold in India to around 8,500 in the next three years, a top company official said.

Accolite Digital founder and CEO Leela Kaza told PTI that the company is aiming to grow revenue by five-fold to USD 500 million and increase global headcount by around 4-fold to 10,000 people by 2025.

''The vision is to scale our business to half a billion by 2025 and double down in our three core verticals BFSI (Banking and Financial Services, Insurance): TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom) and healthcare. We are deeply entrenched in digital product engineering, cloud and DevOps, data and AI, customer experience, cyber security, and design services,'' Kaza said.

He said that the company is consistently growing the business at industry leading growth rates anywhere between 35 to 50 per cent and the revenue is in triple digit towards north of USD 100 million.

The company at present has 2,600 professionals globally out of which 2,400 are based out of India where it has 6 digital labs located in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune.

''We aspire to have a workforce of 10,000 by 2025. Looking to add another 2,500 laterals by the end of calendar year 2022. India headcount will account for 85 per cent of projected 10,000 headcount in 2025. Other than existing geographies we are present in, we are looking to scale operations in Latam (Latin America), Eastern Europe and Sri Lanka,'' Kaza said.

He said that private equity capital firm New Mountain Capital has picked up a majority stake in the company and the company is on an acquisition spree in the vertical where it operates.

''We recently acquired Xerris -- a Canada-based cloud and software development services provider -- our first acquisition for the company. It gives us a good footprint in Canada and also the cloud space. We will look at similar such acquisitions to drive revenue growth and we are actively looking at Eastern Europe for acquisition. Region wise, we are looking to grow in the US, Canada, and UK. We are also setting up operations in Mexico,'' Kaza said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)