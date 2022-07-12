Former Ares SSG Private Credit veteran Sandeep Khemka joins Neo Group's Asset Management arm as Senior Partner

MUMBAI, India, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo Group, a new-age asset management and financial advisory firm promoted by Nitin Jain, today, announced the appointment of Sandeep Khemka as the Senior Partner at Neo Asset Management. Sandeep Khemka is a private credit veteran with an experience of over 17 years. In his previous stint, Sandeep was associated with Ares SSG for close to a decade. Ares is a large global private credit firm with assets of more than $ 300 billion under management. Sandeep has also been instrumental in setting up the Mumbai office of ACRE ARC, post which ACRE's AUM grew threefold from INR 3,000 Crs to INR 9,000 Crs.

He is a Chartered Accountant and an Indian Institute of Management, Indore alumnus. In his new role, Sandeep will focus on developing and growing the private credit business at Neo Asset Management.

''We are pleased to welcome Sandeep on board as an integral part of the Neo Group's leadership team,'' said Puneet Jain, CIO, Neo Asset Management.

''Alternative investment funds are becoming an increasingly important asset class for investors looking to diversify their portfolios and private credit in India is a huge structural opportunity that offers resilient, sustainable, and regular income for yield seekers. Sandeep's extensive experience will support our ambitions in the private credit landscape in India,'' added Hemant Daga, CEO, Neo Asset Management.

About Neo Group Neo Group is a new-age asset management and financial advisory platform that aims to provide trustworthy, transparent, and unbiased financial solutions to its clients. Set up by Nitin Jain, Neo Group aims to educate, enhance, and empower investors with optimal and value accretive financial tools for a secure and balanced future.

Neo Group's Asset Management, Multifamily Office, and Retail businesses seek to serve both institutional and retail customers, through global best-in-class governance standards, innovative technology-driven services, and a highly accomplished team with deep domain expertise in all its operations.

