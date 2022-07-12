Left Menu

Income Tax Department conducts searches on two business groups in Tamil Nadu

The Income Tax Department has conducted searches on more than 40 premises of two business groups of Tamil Nadu engaged in the business of civil contracts, real estate and advertising, the Union Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 22:34 IST
Income Tax Department conducts searches on two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department has conducted searches on more than 40 premises of two business groups of Tamil Nadu engaged in the business of civil contracts, real estate and advertising, the Union Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. The search operations were carried out on July 6 at more than 40 premises located in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

During the course of the search operations, various incriminating documentary and digital evidences have been seized. The preliminary examination of such evidences indicates that both these groups have been suppressing their taxable income by claiming bogus purchases and expenses in their books of account over the last few years, the Finance Ministry said. In the case of one of the groups, it has been found that the payments made for these bogus purchases etc. were being received back in cash by the group. In addition, evidences have been found indicating suppression of huge income on account of sharing of profits in joint ventures, which is not reflected in the regular books of account, the release said.

In the case of the second group, it has been found that the group had created a number of bogus entities which were being used for claiming bogus purchases and sub-contract expenses. Secret hideouts, maintained by the group for keeping documentary and electronic records in respect of such unaccounted and bogus transactions, were also discovered by the search team. Evidence showing the introduction of bogus capital and loan liabilities in the books of account of some group concerns have also been unearthed.

The undisclosed income of the groups detected so far is estimated at more than Rs 500 crore. Further investigations are in progress, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
4
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022