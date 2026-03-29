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AIADMK releases third list of candidates for April 23 polls for TN Assembly, names candidates for Chennai City seats.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:48 IST
AIADMK releases third list of candidates for April 23 polls for TN Assembly, names candidates for Chennai City seats.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK releases third list of candidates for April 23 polls for TN Assembly, names candidates for Chennai City seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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