AIADMK releases third list of candidates for April 23 polls for TN Assembly, names candidates for Chennai City seats.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:48 IST
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AIADMK releases third list of candidates for April 23 polls for TN Assembly, names candidates for Chennai City seats.
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