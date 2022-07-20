Left Menu

India's Covid vaccination drive big on speed and scale: PM Narendra Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 15:15 IST
India's Covid vaccination drive big on speed and scale: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India's vaccination drive against COVID-19 is big on speed and scale and noted that people have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner.

Modi made the remarks while responding to a tweet by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, congratulating the prime minister for the milestone of 200 crore Covid vaccine doses having been administered in India.

''Congratulations @narendramodi for yet another milestone of administering #200crorevaccinations. We are grateful for our continued partnership with Indian vaccine manufacturers and the Indian government for mitigating the impact of COVID19,'' Gates said in a tweet.

Responding to him, Modi said India's vaccination drive against the viral disease is big on speed and scale.

It has been powered by the collective efforts of many, including scientists, doctors, and nurses, he added.

''At the same time, the people of India have shown remarkable faith in science and taken their doses in a timely manner,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

Golf-Baker-Finch urges Open champion Smith not to join LIV

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022