Newgen partners with FPT Information System Corp

With the combined expertise of Newgen and FPT IS, we look forward to expediting digital initiatives and empowering organisations to deliver transformed experiences to their end customers, said Pramod Kumar, VP, APAC, Newgen Software.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:38 IST
Newgen Software on Thursday announced its partnership with Vietnam-based FPT Information System (IS) Corporation, as the company moves to expand its footprint in the region and across Asia-Pacific (APAC).

This strategic expansion in the Vietnamese market, working collaboratively with FPT IS, is an addition to the company's existing partner network in the Asia Pacific region.

Newgen's sales team, operational in Hanoi, is headed by Pramod Kumar, Vice President (APAC), and Vikrant Bhardwaj, Country Sales Manager.

''Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, has announced that it has partnered with FPT Information System (IS) Corporation, a leading information and communications technology (ICT) company in Vietnam,'' the company said in a statement.

It added that with ''digital transformation expertise in the finance and banking space, Newgen has extended its sales team in Vietnam to expand footprints in the region and across Asia-Pacific (APAC)''.

Newgen and FPT IS have a history of collaboration. Together they have collaborated to consult and deploy multiple solutions for many large banks and organisations, such as Vietnam Deposit Insurance, Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank), and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VP Bank).

''We are very honored to become Newgen's digital transformation partner. This will be a strong resonance for the two sides to move forward to strongly promote the digital banking trend,'' Dao Hong Giang, Head of Banking and Finance Division, FPT IS said.

FPT IS will work closely with Newgen to develop a complete service solution and speed up the digitisation process for banks, Giang added.

''We see a good opportunity and potential in the Vietnam market. With the combined expertise of Newgen and FPT IS, we look forward to expediting digital initiatives and empowering organisations to deliver transformed experiences to their end customers,'' said Pramod Kumar, VP, APAC, Newgen Software.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

