Vietnam's Bold Economic Reform Under To Lam: Promise or Peril?

Vietnam's leader, To Lam, is pushing for ambitious economic reforms called 'market Leninism' to drive double-digit growth. While Vietnam's stock market thrived last year, experts question the feasibility of sustained rapid growth. The reforms emphasize innovation and digital economy, amid U.S.-China tensions and regulatory challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:45 IST
Vietnam's economic future is being reshaped by an ambitious reform plan under the leadership of Communist Party chief To Lam.

Dubbed "market Leninism," Lam's strategy seeks double-digit growth through a shift towards innovation and the digital economy, moving beyond the traditional reliance on exports and cheap labor.

While the World Bank forecasts more modest growth of 6.3% this year, investors remain optimistic, though challenges from U.S.-China tensions and regulatory issues persist.

