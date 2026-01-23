Vietnam's Bold Economic Reform Under To Lam: Promise or Peril?

Vietnam's economic future is being reshaped by an ambitious reform plan under the leadership of Communist Party chief To Lam.

Dubbed "market Leninism," Lam's strategy seeks double-digit growth through a shift towards innovation and the digital economy, moving beyond the traditional reliance on exports and cheap labor.

While the World Bank forecasts more modest growth of 6.3% this year, investors remain optimistic, though challenges from U.S.-China tensions and regulatory issues persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)