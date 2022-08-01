HSBC pretax profit falls 15% in first-half
01-08-2022
HSBC Holdings PLC reported a 15% drop in first-half profit as expected credit losses more than offset the impact from rising net interest income at Europe's biggest bank.
The London-headquartered lender reported on Monday a pretax profit of $9.2 billion for the six months ending June 30, down from $10.84 billion a year ago.
