HSBC pretax profit falls 15% in first-half

HSBC Holdings PLC reported a 15% drop in first-half profit as expected credit losses more than offset the impact from rising net interest income at Europe's biggest bank.

The London-headquartered lender reported on Monday a pretax profit of $9.2 billion for the six months ending June 30, down from $10.84 billion a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)