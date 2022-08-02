Left Menu

IndiGrid to acquire Raichur Sholapur Transmission Company for Rs 250 cr

IndiGrid is Indias first and largest Infrastructure Investment Trust InvIT in the power transmission sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 13:47 IST
IndiGrid to acquire Raichur Sholapur Transmission Company for Rs 250 cr
  • Country:
  • India

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) on Tuesday said it will acquire a 100 per cent stake in Raichur Sholapur Transmission Company Private Limited for Rs 250 crore.

It has signed a share purchase agreements (SPAs) for the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding on July 30, 2022, IndiGrid said in a statement.

However, the completion of acquisition would depend upon receipt of relevant approvals and completion of contractual obligations, it added.

According to the company, its ''Board has signed share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding and economic interest in one or more tranches, in RSTCPL from Patel Engineering Limited (owning 33.34 per cent ), Simplex Infrastructures Limited (owning 33.33 per cent stake) and BS Limited (owning 33.33 per cent)''.

The acquisition would cost Rs 250 crore, as per the statement.

IndiGrid CEO Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, ''As a low-risk operational transmission asset with long-term contracted cash flows and minimal counter-party risk, this acquisition fits in well with IndiGrid's growth strategy. We are committed to grow IndiGrid by acquiring value accretive projects while ensuring predictable distributions and superior investor returns''. IndiGrid is India's first and largest Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in the power transmission sector. It owns, operates, and manages power transmission networks and renewable energy assets that deliver reliable power throughout India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022