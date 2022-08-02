Left Menu

Canada's TD Bank to buy U.S. brokerage Cowen in $1.3 bln deal

The deal announced on Tuesday values each share of Cowen at $39, representing a premium of nearly 10% to the company's last closing price.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:33 IST
Canada's TD Bank to buy U.S. brokerage Cowen in $1.3 bln deal

Canada's Toronto Dominion Bank will buy New York-based boutique investment bank Cowen in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal to boost its presence in the high-growth U.S market.

Cash-rich Canadian banks have been on a shopping spree in the United States in recent months as they try to find growth away from their home turf where the Big Six banks already control nearly 90% of the market. The deal announced on Tuesday values each share of Cowen at $39, representing a premium of nearly 10% to the company's last closing price. Cowen shares rose 8% in premarket trading.

Cowen was founded more than a century ago and offers investment banking and brokerage services to its clients. Earlier this year, TD signed its largest-ever deal when it agreed to buy regional U.S. bank First Horizon for $13.4 billion to expand in the southeastern region of the country.

The companies expect the deal to close in the first quarter of 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022