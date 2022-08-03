Left Menu

UK stocks extend losses; Avast soars as regulator clears NortonLifeLock deal

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4%, as of 0717 GMT, while the domestically focussed midcap index dropped 0.2%. Both indexes inched lower for a third day after clocking strong gains in July. Global markets were also volatile after a trio of Federal Reserve policymakers signalled on Tuesday that there would be no let-up in the tightening campaign, while investors assessed the fallout of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, which has angered China.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 13:02 IST
UK's main stock indexes inched lower on Wednesday, as investors maintained a cautious stance over the pace of monetary policy tightening, while Avast surged after the cybersecurity firm won regulatory approval for NortonLifeLock's $8.6 billion deal. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4%, as of 0717 GMT, while the domestically focussed midcap index dropped 0.2%. Both indexes inched lower for a third day after clocking strong gains in July.

Global markets were also volatile after a trio of Federal Reserve policymakers signalled on Tuesday that there would be no let-up in the tightening campaign, while investors assessed the fallout of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, which has angered China. Shares of Avast Plc soared 42.2% after Britain's competition regulator said it has provisionally cleared cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock's $8.6 billion purchase of its rival.

Hiscox tumbled 8.3% after the Lloyd's of London insurer posted a first-half pretax loss of $107 million, hit by a steep decline in the value of its investment portfolio.

