UK stocks slip on mixed earnings, focus on U.S. inflation data

Royal Mail fell 3.4% after it warned of a full-year loss in the UK if the Communications Workers Union (CWU) went ahead with its plans of a four-day strike. Asia-focused insurer Prudential Plc slipped 1.5%, as it warned of challenging conditions for the rest of the year as COVID-19 curbs persist in some markets.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:53 IST
The main UK stock indexes fell on Wednesday as investors digested mixed earnings reports, while caution reigned in global markets ahead of U.S. inflation data that could keep the Federal Reserve on course for more interest rate hikes. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.2%, moving further away from a two-month peak hit earlier this week, while the midcap FTSE 250 index was down 0.3%.

Deliveroo slipped 1.3% after the food delivery company said it was consulting on leaving the Netherlands market after failing to gain a strong local position, as its first-half pre-tax loss widened. Royal Mail fell 3.4% after it warned of a full-year loss in the UK if the Communications Workers Union (CWU) went ahead with its plans of a four-day strike.

Asia-focused insurer Prudential Plc slipped 1.5%, as it warned of challenging conditions for the rest of the year as COVID-19 curbs persist in some markets. Insurer Aviva, however, rose 4.9% after saying it planned to give more money back to shareholders as it posted a better-than-expected 14% rise in first-half operating profit.

