Left Menu

2 sailboats carrying dozens of migrants reach Greek island

PTI | Athens | Updated: 17-08-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 21:18 IST
2 sailboats carrying dozens of migrants reach Greek island
  • Country:
  • Greece

Two sailboats carrying dozens of migrants arrived on a southern Greek island early on Wednesday, with the first one running aground on rocks. Nobody was reported injured or missing.

The coast guard said the first sailboat, which ran aground on the southern coast of Kythera island early Wednesday, had been carrying 97 people, 93 of them from Afghanistan, three from Turkey and one from Pakistan.

Local media reported that those on board included five women and five children.

The exact number of passengers on the second boat — which arrived around midday — and their nationalities were not immediately known, the coast guard said.

It was unclear when or from where the two vessels had set sail, and whether they had been travelling together or separately.

The most common sea route into European Union member Greece for asylum-seekers from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa has long been from Turkey to the nearby Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.

But with Greek authorities increasing patrols in the area and facing persistent reports of summarily deporting new arrivals back to Turkey without allowing them to apply for asylum, many are now attempting the much longer, and more dangerous, route directly to Italy.

Greek authorities deny they carry out illegal summary deportations of asylum-seekers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022