Left Menu

Lurpak-owner Arla warns prices will rise further

Dairy cooperative Arla Foods, maker of Lurpak butter, said on Tuesday significant price increases had boosted sales in the first six months of the year but warned that consumers would spend less as prices are expected to rise further.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:28 IST
Lurpak-owner Arla warns prices will rise further
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Dairy cooperative Arla Foods, the maker of Lurpak butter, said on Tuesday that significant price increases had boosted sales in the first six months of the year but warned that consumers would spend less as prices are expected to rise further. Arla, owned by more than 9,400 farmers in Denmark, Britain, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands, said sales between January and June rose 17% from a year earlier to 6.38 billion euros ($6.40 billion).

The rise was driven by "significant price increases" in Arla's retail and food service and commodity trading business, even as volumes declined. The Denmark-based cooperative said higher prices would not lead to increased production due to higher costs on the farm, with the price of fertilizer up by 145%, fuel by 134%, and cow feed by 36%.

"With ongoing inflationary pressure and political unrest negatively impacting global growth, Arla expects the second half of 2022 to be even more challenging as the global milk production is expected to decline further and contribute to sustained high dairy prices, which will likely further diminish consumer confidence and consumption," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9969 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022