BEL signs MoU with Smiths Detection to manufacturehigh-energy scanning systems

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed an MoU with Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security inspection technologies, for offering advanced, high-energy scanning systems to the Indian market.

The MoU will leverage the high-end technological capabilities of both the firms to meet India's domestic security needs, Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement on Thursday. It has been signed in line with the Indian government's 'Make in India' initiative, which seeks to increase manufacturing activities in India, the company said. With a marked increase in movement of people and goods at critical infrastructure, land borders and urban sensitive points, there is a growing requirement for screening technologies in India, the statement said. To facilitate ease of doing business and enhance safety, the Indian government is investing in port and land border security. Moreover, the requirement for industry-leading high-energy scanning technology is being driven by Defence installations, which need to screen large volumes of vehicles and impose restricted entry at sensitive areas. ''BEL will handle front-end requirements in the market, supporting localisation of the projects. Smiths Detection will provide its state-of-the-art screening technology and technological expertise for the project,'' it said. The MoU is for a period of five years and can be extended further by mutual consent.

Director (Other Units), BEL, Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, said though defence is its mainstay, BEL has been continuously exploring opportunities in allied non-defence areas like Homeland Security and Network & Cyber Security. Through this tie-up with Smiths Detection, BEL will look at catering to the emerging market for high-energy scanning systems, yet another step in the direction of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), he said.

