Kremlin says it values Hungary taking 'sovereign positions' inside EU
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Monday said it welcomed Hungary taking "sovereign positions" on many issues within the European Union, as it wade into the 7.5-billion-euro funding row between Budapest and Brussels.
In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was following developments related to Hungary after the EU Commission over the weekend recommended suspending some funding to Budapest over the country's corruption.
