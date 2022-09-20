Fast&Up Announces "Biggest Sale of the Year" on September 20

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • Biggest sale of the year goes live for 24 hours on the Fast&Up website on September 20 • Flat 50% off sitewide + free gym bag on purchases over INR 2000 • 20+ categories across over 100+ products to choose from! Getting fit has never been easier! India's most preferred active nutrition brand Fast&Up announces the “Biggest sale of the year” on the occasion of the brand’s 7th anniversary this year. To celebrate the occasion, all Fast&Up products will be available for a 24-hour flash sale of flat 50% off on September 20th on their website. With over more than 100 products and 20 plus product categories, the Fast&Up sale offers a never below access to all its products at an extremely affordable price for meeting your nutrition and healthy lifestyle goals. Celebrating this occasion with this never-before offer, could not have come at a better time with festivities right around the corner. Getting fit and fabulous will be that much more accessible with the Fast&Up Biggest Sale of the year. As a part of the celebration, the brand is also offering a stylish gym bag on orders over Rs. 2000 along with additional goodies. Basis incredible feedback, the sale will further go on beyond the 50% off for 24 hours on September 20th on September 21-22 for 45% flat off as well. To win some exciting prizes, don’t forget to check their Instagram handle - www.instagram.com/fastandup_india. Speaking about the anniversary sale, Mr.Varun Khanna, Co-founder, Fast&Up said, “Fast&Up is turning 7. We started off our journey in 2016 with just one product and here we are today, fueling the active India with over 100 products. It feels fabulous to be with over 10 million people who made us India's most preferred active nutrition brand. Fast&Up Biggest Sale of the year is a celebration to continue our progress towards a healthier life. Let’s live better every day.” Catering to different needs, Fast&Up offers products from different categories which include immunity boosting, daily wellness, energy boosting, weight management and men’s performance. Fast&Up which is a part of Fullife Healthcare, has an impressive track record of robust growth across geographies pan India and around 21 international markets like Europe, the UK and the USA with a growing dedicated range of health and wellness nutritional supplements Recent investment by Shilpa Shetty comes in addition to credible partners including cricketer Mayank Aggarwal and actor VarunDhawan. The group also raised $22 million (around Rs 168 crore) in its Series C round from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia in the same month.

About Fast&Up Fast&Up is the flagship sports nutrition brand of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited. Backed by innovative Swiss technology, Fast&Up caters to performance in sport, intelligent nutrition and dietary supplementation for an active lifestyle. Fast&Up is one of the very few companies in India with the Informed Sport certification, making it the number one choice for International athletes. It is trusted by athletes and fitness enthusiasts across the country to boost their performance and health. Fast&Up is spearheading the nutrition revolution in India with its effervescent range of products. It is currently catering to its customers through an omnichannel strategy including online and retail stores. For more information, please visit www.fastandup.in.

