Skoda Auto Volkswagen begins export of SUV Kushaq

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 12:31 IST
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Monday said it has commenced exports of mid-sized sports utility vehicle Kushaq.

The company, which manages the Indian region of five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini - has started shipments of left-hand-drive Kushaq to Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (AGCC) countries.

In September, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) commenced export of Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus.

''The Skoda Kushaq is the third made-in-India car to be exported this year..the market acceptance and success of all our exports highlight our global quality standards,'' SAVWIPL Managing Director Piyush Arora said in a statement.

SAVWIPL launched its export programme in 2011 with 6,256 units of the India-built Volkswagen Vento for the South African market.

Since then, the company's export market has continued to grow incrementally to 44 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the AGCC countries, and the Caribbean region.

The group has already exported close to 5.5 lakh cars from India.

Currently, Mexico is the largest export market for SAVWIPL, followed by South Africa and Central American countries (Columbia, Ecuador, Argentina), as well as ASEAN countries.

