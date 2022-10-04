UK finance minister Kwarteng says setting tax is important to sovereignty
Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 04-10-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 23:19 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he believed that setting tax rates was an important mark of sovereignty when asked about OECD moves towards global minimum tax rates or G7 standards.
"We are always open but setting tax is an important mark of sovereignty," Kwarteng said when asked about OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) or G7 standards.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Development
- British
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- OECD
- Kwarteng
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cameroon and AfDB sign agreement to set up Agricultural Sector Development Fund
Who is Hussain: World Record smashed as British Charity recruits over 37,000 blood donors on single day
2nd phase of Delhi's Chandni Chowk redevelopment to begin soon
EIB provides €12.5m to support EVUM Motors’ development and expansion plans
British Indians share bitter-sweet emotions from Queen’s state funeral