UK finance minister Kwarteng says setting tax is important to sovereignty

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 04-10-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 23:19 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday he believed that setting tax rates was an important mark of sovereignty when asked about OECD moves towards global minimum tax rates or G7 standards.

"We are always open but setting tax is an important mark of sovereignty," Kwarteng said when asked about OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) or G7 standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

