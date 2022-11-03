AEPC launches initiative to promote sustainability

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Thursday said it has launched an initiative to promote sustainable business practices in the sector.

The Apparel Industry Sustainability Action (AISA) initiative, it said, is aimed at evaluating the existing status of the domestic garment industry, encouraging wider penetration of these measures among small players, and increasing the brand visibility of sustainable companies on the global platform.

AEPC Chairman Naren Goenka said that as per estimates, global garment production is projected to increase by 63 per cent by 2030. ''This spectacular growth brings with it an ever-growing global concern on the detrimental impact that this fashion industry brings as it is one of the most resource-intensive industries. ''Also, considering the growing consumer awareness of sustainability and the gaps in the global markets, it is a dire need for the Indian apparel industry to dig deeper into the subject,'' he added.

He also said the government has been very proactive towards announcing various export promotion initiatives and signing various free trade agreements with UAE, Australia, the UK, and Canada.

Further, the council said that global brands are advocating their growing drive towards sustainability and advised suppliers to take smaller steps to begin the journey.

The textiles industry alone accounts for 4 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions and 20 per cent of industrial water pollution globally, it added.

About 50 per cent of the fabric is wasted during the manufacturing process, and the fast fashion trends lead to 81 per cent of all manufactured garments getting dumped as landfills either due to short life cycle after consumer use or due to excess stock. ''This problem not only concerns the environment but also represents missed economic opportunities,'' it said.

