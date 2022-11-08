On2Cook India secures seed funding of Rs 17 crore
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:05 IST
Food technology startup On2Cook India on Tuesday said it has secured a seed funding of Rs 17 crore.
The funding round was led by angel investor Dr Mayur Desai, who infused the first tranche of Rs 16 crore for a 16 per cent equity at a valuation of Rs 100 crore, according to a statement.
The round also saw the participation of NRI investor Nirbhay Gandhi who invested Rs 1 crore for an 1 per cent equity. Founder and CEO Sanandan Sudhir said the brand is in talks with other strategic investors to raise another Rs 3 crore as part of the round.
