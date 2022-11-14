Left Menu

Thomas Cook India posts Rs 4.9 crore profit in September quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:53 IST
  • India

Thomas Cook (India) Limited has reported a consolidated profit before tax of Rs 4.9 crore in the second quarter ended September.

In the year-ago period, it had a loss of Rs 110 crore.

''Foreign Exchange reported Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) of Rs 20.5 crore in Q2 FY23 versus a loss of Rs 2.7 crore on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis; robust sequential growth of 84 per cent from Rs 11.2 crore in Q1 FY23,'' the company said in a statement.

Travel and Related Services (consolidated) turned profitable with an EBIT of Rs 3.4 crore in the second quarter of FY23.

The segment had incurred a loss of Rs 84.7 crore in the same period a year ago.

''Our second consecutive strong quarterly results are an outcome of the Group's sustained recovery efforts & cost management - resulting in a cost saving of 24 per cent vs pre pandemic levels. ''Our focus on customer centric technology to drive efficiency, scale and productivity is helping drive the rapid pace of recovery across lines of business as well as geographies,'' Madhavan Menon, Managing Director of Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said.

