Left Menu

India's youth ensured tech globalisation, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit

The central theme of the summit is 'Tech4NexGen' and will focus on Electronics, IT, Deep Tech, Biotech, and Startups.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:57 IST
India's youth ensured tech globalisation, says PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit
PM Narendra Modi sharing pre-recorded message at Bengaluru Technological Summit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a pre-recorded message for the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Technological Summit (BTS 22) on Wednesday. The Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, S&T, Government of Karnataka along with Software Technology Parks of India has organized the 25th edition of Asia's largest Tech Event - Bengaluru Tech Summit.

The central theme of the summit is 'Tech4NexGen' and will focus on Electronics, IT, Deep Tech, Biotech, and Startups. "The power of India's youth is known across the world. They have ensured tech globalisation," prime minister Modi said in his virtual address.

He also touched upon India's success in start-ups. The number of unicorn start-ups in India doubled since 2021. Also, he mentioned how the Global Innovation Index for India jumped to 40th rank from 81 in 2015.

"India has shown how to democratise technology. India has also shown how to give tech a human touch. In India, technology is a force of equality and empowerment," Modi added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022