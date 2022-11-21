Left Menu

JK Paper to acquire Horizon Packs, Securipax Packaging for Rs 578 cr

HPPL and SPPL are Indias leading corrugated packaging manufacturers with seven plants across the country, the company said in a regulatory filing.JK Paper has entered into a share purchase and shareholders agreements for the acquisition of 85 per cent shares of Horizon Packs Private Ltd HPPL and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd SPPL, and the balance 15 per cent within 3 years as per the respective SPSHAs, the filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 22:47 IST
JK Paper to acquire Horizon Packs, Securipax Packaging for Rs 578 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Paper and packaging board company JK Paper on Monday said it will acquire Horizon Packs Private Ltd and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd in phases for about Rs 578 crore. HPPL and SPPL are India's leading corrugated packaging manufacturers with seven plants across the country, the company said in a regulatory filing.

''JK Paper has entered into a share purchase and shareholders' agreements for the acquisition of 85 per cent shares of Horizon Packs Private Ltd (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging Private Ltd (SPPL), and the balance 15 per cent within 3 years as per the respective SPSHAs,'' the filing said. JK paper will acquire 26.92 crore equity shares in HPPL for Rs 19.33 per share and 4.63 lakh equity shares for Rs 1,256.95 apiece in SPPL -- representing an 85 per cent stake in each company. Incorporated in 2021, Horizon Packs is headquartered in Mumbai and has six plants across India. Delhi-based SPPL, incorporated in 1980, has its manufacturing facility at Roorkee. ''It is a privilege to join hands with India's largest player in the Corrugated Packaging segment. This together with JK Paper's upcoming corrugated facility in Ludhiana will establish it as the largest player in the corrugated packaging industry,'' JK Paper Vice Chairman and Managing Director Harsh Pati Singhania said.

He said that the shift in consumer preferences is driving demand for superior quality and eco-friendly packaging. ''This acquisition gives us an opportunity to benefit from the existing strengths of HPPL and SPPL. HPPL and SPPL's customers, employees, vendors and partners will benefit from JK Paper's strong manufacturing knowledge and experience,'' Singhania said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022