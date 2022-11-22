Left Menu

IMF, South Sudan in pact for emergency funds of $112.7 mln

On Tuesday, the IMF put the number of people experiencing severe food insecurity at an estimated 8.3 million. "The combination of continued localised conflict, four consecutive years of severe flooding, and the rising price of staple commodities from Russia's war in Ukraine has increased the number of people experiencing severe food insecurity," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:06 IST
IMF, South Sudan in pact for emergency funds of $112.7 mln
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund and South Sudan have reached a staff-level agreement for the release of about $112.7 million in emergency financing, the fund said on Tuesday.

"This emergency financing under the new Food Shock Window will help South Sudan address food insecurity, support social spending, and boost international reserves," the IMF said in a statement. The IMF's executive board will approve the financing in coming weeks, the fund said.

In early-November, United Nations agencies said up to 7.8 million people in South Sudan, two-third of the population, may face severe food shortages during next year's April-to-July lean season due to floods, drought and conflict. On Tuesday, the IMF put the number of people experiencing severe food insecurity at an estimated 8.3 million.

"The combination of continued localised conflict, four consecutive years of severe flooding, and the rising price of staple commodities from Russia's war in Ukraine has increased the number of people experiencing severe food insecurity," it said. South Sudan erupted into civil war shortly after getting independence from Sudan in 2011 and while a peace agreement signed four years ago is largely holding, the transitional government has been slow to unify various military factions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022