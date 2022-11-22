Left Menu

Israel announces first step towards free trade pact with Japan

The first phase will be a meeting between representatives from the Israeli foreign and economy ministries with relevant Japanese officials, according to the statement. Israeli exports to Japan were valued at $1.241 billion in 2021, the ministry said, an 8% increase from 2020.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-11-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 22:28 IST
Israel announces first step towards free trade pact with Japan
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has agreed to open contacts with Japan aimed at reaching a free trade agreement that could lift bilateral trade valued at more than $3.5 billion, the Israeli foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The first phase will be a meeting between representatives from the Israeli foreign and economy ministries with relevant Japanese officials, according to the statement.

Israeli exports to Japan were valued at $1.241 billion in 2021, the ministry said, an 8% increase from 2020. The statement noted a 10% increase in imports from Japan to Israel since last year, valued at $2.333 billion in 2021. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid hailed the move as a diplomatic achievement.

"This is a meaningful process that could lead to lower customs, cheaper sales of Japanese cars imported to Israel and an expansion of the Israeli goods exported to Japan," Israel's ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022