Avanta India to open new co-working centres in National Capital Region

Co-working firm Avanta India plans to expand its portfolio to tap a rising demand of flexible workspace and will open more facilities covering around 50,000 square feet area over the next six months.

Avanta India, part of UK-based Avanta group, currently has five co-working centres, comprising of 1.5 lakh square feet area and 3,000 desks, in the national capital (Nehru Place, Connaught Place, KG Marg, Saket) and Gurugram.

The company said in a statement that it is set to add 50,000 square feet of premium co-working space, which will take its portfolio to 2 lakh square feet.

''The company will start its expansion drive with the new area of 10,000 square feet at Nehru Place, translating into 150 new seats,'' Avanta India said.

The expansion at Nehru Place will be completed by December 2022. This will be followed by capacity building in other centres.

''Our USP lies in offering world-class flexible office spaces at prime locations in Delhi-NCR. Our client base is vast, which includes large MNCs (Multi National Corporations), financial institutions, technology service providers alongside startups, and smaller businesses,'' Nakul Mathur, Managing Director of Avanta India, said.

From an individual growth perspective as well, he said, working in a shared space has numerous tangible benefits. ''It nurtures meaningful interaction and collaboration between employees, cutting across organisations and industry verticals. This, in turn, can help in more holistic growth and better thinking,'' Mathur added.

In September 2008, Avanta started operations from Statesman House in Connaught Place as its first business centre in the national capital.

Recently, co-working operator The Office Pass said that it will open a new centre in Gurugram this month with a capacity of 100 desks. The company has 12 co-working centres in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) comprising of 2,600 desks and its capacity will reach 2,700 seats spread over 13 facilities.

WeWork India, Smartworks, Awfis, CoWrks, The Executive Centre, Skootr, Simpliwork Offices, IndiQube, 91Springboard, 315Work Avenue and Akasa Coworking, are some of the other major players in the co-working segment that includes managed office space.

