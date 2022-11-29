Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 29

- The London Metal Exchange defended itself against a $470 million lawsuit filed by hedge fund Elliott Management and market maker Jane Street over the cancelling of billions of dollars worth of nickel trades in March, stating in court filings that $20 billion in margin calls would have led to systemic risk. - Shell PLC has agreed to buy Europe's largest biogas producer Nature Energy for 1.9 billion euros ($1.97 billion).

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rishi Sunak signals determination for UK to engage with China - UK government drops 'legal but harmful' clause from new online law

- LME claims $20 billion nickel trade chaos threatened to tip it into 'death spiral' - Shell to buy Europe's biggest biogas producer for 1.9 billion euros

Overview - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that the so-called "golden era" of UK relations with China was over and said the country posed "a systemic challenge to our values and interests" in a major foreign policy speech on Monday.

- The UK government is removing a controversial measure in its new Online Safety Bill to force internet companies to take down "legal but harmful" content. - The London Metal Exchange defended itself against a $470 million lawsuit filed by hedge fund Elliott Management and market maker Jane Street over the cancelling of billions of dollars worth of nickel trades in March, stating in court filings that $20 billion in margin calls would have led to systemic risk.

- Shell PLC has agreed to buy Europe's largest biogas producer Nature Energy for 1.9 billion euros ($1.97 billion). ($1 = 0.9667 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

