Left Menu

Hopes of easing Chinese COVID curbs push FTSE 100 higher

Heavyweight energy stocks rose 1.5% as oil prices climbed on hopes of easing in China's COVID controls after Beijing held a news conference on COVID prevention and control measures at 0700 GMT. Base metal miners climbed 1.8% as prices rebounded on support for property sector in top metals consumer China brightened demand outlook.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 14:00 IST
Hopes of easing Chinese COVID curbs push FTSE 100 higher
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday with energy and mining stocks leading the rally and mirroring global gains as the possibility of less stringent COVID curbs in China helped lift investor sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.5%, tracking Asian and European peers, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index slipped 0.1%. Heavyweight energy stocks rose 1.5% as oil prices climbed on hopes of easing in China's COVID controls after Beijing held a news conference on COVID prevention and control measures at 0700 GMT.

Base metal miners climbed 1.8% as prices rebounded on support for property sector in top metals consumer China brightened demand outlook. Among single stocks, easyJet fell 3.4% after the airline reported a full-year loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022