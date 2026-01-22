Left Menu

Chancellor Merz Calls for European Resurgence Amid Global Power Shifts

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasizes the urgent need for Europe to boost its defense and economic strength as geopolitical tensions rise. While welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to forgo military action in Greenland, Merz underscores the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic ties and securing competitive trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:47 IST
Chancellor Merz Calls for European Resurgence Amid Global Power Shifts
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Image Credit: YouTube/WEF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, addressing the World Economic Forum on Thursday, expressed his approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to not pursue military action over Greenland. However, he highlighted the necessity for Europe to enhance its power projection amidst shifting global dynamics. Merz labeled Trump's withdrawal of planned European tariffs as 'good news.'

In his speech, Merz articulated concerns about the United States' evolving foreign policy and its implications for international stability. He urged European nations to respond swiftly by amplifying defense expenditure and fortifying economic resilience. Despite the turbulence in transatlantic relations, Merz cautioned against severing ties with NATO, emphasizing the alliance's importance.

The Chancellor warned of the perils posed by a new era of global power rivalries, reflecting on Germany's historical missteps. To navigate these challenges, he outlined a three-pronged strategy focusing on defense investment, enhanced competitiveness, and unity within Europe. Merz also stressed the necessity of pursuing trade agreements contrary to the tariff-driven policies favored by the current U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

Ukraine Secures New Air Defense Package at Davos

 Global
2
Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

Midnight Talks: Putin Meets U.S. Envoys

 Russia
3
Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

Father-Son Duo Claim Transatlantic Glory with Revolutionary Design

 Global
4
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026