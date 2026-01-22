Chancellor Merz Calls for European Resurgence Amid Global Power Shifts
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasizes the urgent need for Europe to boost its defense and economic strength as geopolitical tensions rise. While welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to forgo military action in Greenland, Merz underscores the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic ties and securing competitive trade agreements.
- Country:
- Switzerland
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, addressing the World Economic Forum on Thursday, expressed his approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to not pursue military action over Greenland. However, he highlighted the necessity for Europe to enhance its power projection amidst shifting global dynamics. Merz labeled Trump's withdrawal of planned European tariffs as 'good news.'
In his speech, Merz articulated concerns about the United States' evolving foreign policy and its implications for international stability. He urged European nations to respond swiftly by amplifying defense expenditure and fortifying economic resilience. Despite the turbulence in transatlantic relations, Merz cautioned against severing ties with NATO, emphasizing the alliance's importance.
The Chancellor warned of the perils posed by a new era of global power rivalries, reflecting on Germany's historical missteps. To navigate these challenges, he outlined a three-pronged strategy focusing on defense investment, enhanced competitiveness, and unity within Europe. Merz also stressed the necessity of pursuing trade agreements contrary to the tariff-driven policies favored by the current U.S. administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK's Commitment to Arctic Security: A NATO Discussion
Rutte the Trump Whisperer: Navigating NATO Tensions over Greenland
Denmark Urges NATO Presence in Arctic Amid US-Greenland Tensions
Diplomatic Relief: Trump Reverses Course on Greenland, Easing NATO Tensions
Arctic Security Plan Seeks NATO Consensus Amid Greenland Tensions