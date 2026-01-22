Chancellor Merz Calls for European Resurgence Amid Global Power Shifts

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, addressing the World Economic Forum on Thursday, expressed his approval of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to not pursue military action over Greenland. However, he highlighted the necessity for Europe to enhance its power projection amidst shifting global dynamics. Merz labeled Trump's withdrawal of planned European tariffs as 'good news.'

In his speech, Merz articulated concerns about the United States' evolving foreign policy and its implications for international stability. He urged European nations to respond swiftly by amplifying defense expenditure and fortifying economic resilience. Despite the turbulence in transatlantic relations, Merz cautioned against severing ties with NATO, emphasizing the alliance's importance.

The Chancellor warned of the perils posed by a new era of global power rivalries, reflecting on Germany's historical missteps. To navigate these challenges, he outlined a three-pronged strategy focusing on defense investment, enhanced competitiveness, and unity within Europe. Merz also stressed the necessity of pursuing trade agreements contrary to the tariff-driven policies favored by the current U.S. administration.

