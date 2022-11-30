Left Menu

Go First adds 55th Airbus A320neo aircraft to its growing fleet

According to Go First, the airline has placed firm orders for the delivery of 144 Airbus A320 neo aircraft as part of its expansion plan. With this induction, Go First's fleet now comprises 60 aircraft, of which 55 are A320neo and 5 are A 320ceo.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:28 IST
Go First adds 55th Airbus A320neo aircraft to its growing fleet
Airbus A320neo (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
Go First, formerly known as GoAir, on Wednesday inducted the 55th Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet of next-generation aircraft. According to Go First, the airline has placed firm orders for the delivery of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft as part of its expansion plan. With this induction, Go First's fleet now comprises 60 aircraft, of which 55 are A320neo and 5 are A 320ceo. In line with Go First's strategic growth plan, the aircraft induction will aid the growing demand on its existing and new routes.

Commenting on the new aircraft induction, Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First said, "It is a celebratory moment for us as we welcome the 55th aircraft to our fleet. This is a milestone that reflects our growth as we continue to expand and advance amidst the uncertain supply chain across the industry." "Go First has one of the youngest fleets globally. Besides, the majority of our fleet is predominantly fuel-efficient A320neos - which are 17 per cent to 20 per cent more fuel-efficient than A320ceo aircraft with the lightest configuration," he added.

Go First said as an Ultra-Low Cost Carrier (ULCC), it is committed to maintaining low unit costs, operational efficiency and reliability in order to offer the finest customer experience. Varun Berry, the Chairman of Go First expressed his satisfaction on the overall and all-round growth and development in the Indian aviation sector and said "With the sustainable demand resulting in high load factor and also was optimistic on the improvement in the performance of the company with Pratt and Whitney providing engines."

Go First has also received confirmation from Pratt and Whitney of the delivery of serviceable engines soon and the same will be immediately put into service within December 2022 and will certainly help to cater for the growing demand for domestic travel. With the induction of many serviceable engines, Go First expects to increase the frequency and number of flights to provide improved connectivity to its passengers and to regain its market.

Owing to the network expansion plan, Go First has also commenced operations in new international and domestic routes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

