The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Mumbai Edition to Be Hosted at Dosti West County - Balkum, Thane West

India’s biggest Obstacle race returns to Mumbai in its 10th Year Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit Races which introduced the concept of obstacle running in India over a decade ago, has attracted athletes and thrill seekers from not just India but also across the globe. Organized by Volano Entertainment Pvt Ltd it is proclaimed to be the Toughest Race in Asia. From army personnel, and fitness trainers to professionals with an affinity for personal fitness, etc the Legends Cup category also attracts a variety of participants. The winner of the last Season (2019-20) in the male category, was a German from Berlin- Lucas Kempe- who holds podium finishes in almost all major obstacle races globally. For the previous season, this honour of winning the Devils Circuit went to major Sukhchain Singh from the Indian army.

After 2 years, The Rockstar of Running Events has returned with an 8 City rollout and looks at attracting 50,000 + devil slayers who will test themselves on a 5 km long rugged track, interspersed with 15 challenging obstacles.

Says Mr. Anuj Goradia, Director - Dosti Realty a fitness enthusiast himself, “It was a pleasure to host the 'Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit' in 2018 and 2019 and we look forward to the partnership once again. 2 years have been a long wait and we hope to see an even bigger crowd than before for the Mumbai edition that is being hosted at our project Dosti West County in Balkum, Thane (W). Dosti West County is a large-scale project which encompasses 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK homes with a host of amenities creating an all-inclusive lifestyle no matter which home you choose. At Dosti Realty we firmly believe that fitness is a very important part of a person's daily life which is why we design most of our projects keeping this aspect in mind. We try to give our customers an array of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, squash court, badminton court, etc. that help promote daily fitness.” Speaking at the launch of the Season 2022-23, Adnan Adeeb, Founder of the Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit, had this to say: “I am very emotional as we celebrate the 10th year milestone, and I wish to dedicate this coming season of the Maruti Suzuki races to the never die spirit of Indians. In the last 10 years, it has been an absolute privilege to have hosted participants from over 200 cities, and 30 countries. And now with this upcoming season, we are delighted to partner once again with Dosti Realty for our 5th Mumbai edition, where we will host over 6,000 devil slayers.” The Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit has already initiated a revolution in the entire fitness and running category mix. Its model encourages camaraderie between runners as they tackle a running track interspersed with military-style obstacles, including high warped walls, barbed wire, and ice. Historically over 70% of participants have come from corporate backgrounds with everyone working towards the same goal- leaving no man behind. The organic camaraderie and team spirit that arises sets up a perfect way for team building and creates deep connections. Maruti Suzuki Devils Circuit enjoys participation from age groups ranging from 16 to 70 years old and is designed for those across varying fitness levels, it allows everyone to test themselves in a highly challenging environment. With a grand prize of a brand new Maruti Suzuki swift up for grabs in both the male and female competitive participation categories, the property also offers the biggest prize in amateur sports in the country today.

About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 4 decades and delivered more than 127 properties to date, encompassing a portfolio of over 11.44 mn. sq. ft. Currently, Dosti Realty is constructing around 6 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane. Till date, it has sold homes to 15000+ happy families and continues to transform the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

