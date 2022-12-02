Left Menu

Germany pledges $86 mln to Ghana for 'critical sector' development

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-12-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 13:34 IST
Germany pledges $86 mln to Ghana for 'critical sector' development
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has pledged 82 million euros ($86 million) to Ghana in grants to support renewable energy and financial sector development, Ghana's finance ministry said in a statement late on Thursday. The grants are also intended to support technical skills training, good governance, digital infrastructure transitions, food security and female empowerment, the statement said.

Part of the money will go towards the newly-created Ghana development bank, which the statement said would "ensure access to long term and affordable capital in challenging economic times." The West African nation has been unable to access international capital markets since flurry of credit ratings downgrades at the beginning of the year.

($1 = 0.9495 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022