Goa govt to give priority to taxi operators from Pernem for services at new airport

The Goa government on Tuesday said priority will be given to taxi operators from Pernem taluka to set up their services at the newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport MIA in North Goa.State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte met taxi operators in Panaji, who raised concerns about services to be run from the new facility.Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of Manohar International Airport in Pernem taluka on December 11.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:32 IST
The Goa government on Tuesday said priority will be given to taxi operators from Pernem taluka to set up their services at the newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport (MIA) in North Goa.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte met taxi operators in Panaji, who raised concerns about services to be run from the new facility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of Manohar International Airport in Pernem taluka on December 11. Built at a cost of Rs 2,870 crore, the airport will have the capacity to handle 44 lakh passengers per annum in the first phase.

Speaking to reporters, Khaunte said, ''Priority will be given to taxi operators from Pernem taluka when counters are set up at MIA.'' The state government will ensure that businesses in the airport go to people from Pernem taluka first, he said.

While taxi counters will be started at MIA, the state government is also working towards designing a taxi app.

“The first flight will arrive at the airport on January 5. We don't want passengers to have a poor impression of the facility in the absence of taxi services,'' the minister said.

