Ajit Kumar Saxena assumes charge as Chairman-Cum-MD of MOIL Limited

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 17:50 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Shri Ajit Kumar Saxena assumes charge as Chairman-Cum-Managing Director of MOIL Limited. Prior to this assignment, Shri Saxena held the position of Director (Operations) at RINL-Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant. He has 36 years' experience in Steel Sector with wide experience in technical, operational and project management areas. He started his career as a Management Trainee (Technical) in Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) in 1986 and thereafter, held various positions during his long tenure in SAIL such as Chief General Manager, Mills, IISCO, Burnpur and General Manager, Bhilai Steel Plant, etc.

Shri Saxena holds B. Tech degree from Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University in Metallurgy and has also acquired an MBA. He is a recipient of "Young Metallurgy of the year Award'' for the year 2000 from Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

