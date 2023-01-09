4 including 3 Nepalese citizens killed as bus hits truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway amid fog

A Nepal-bound bus rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the midst of a dense fog cover over Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, leaving the driver and three Nepalese citizens dead, officials said.

Six other passengers, four of them also from Nepal, got injured in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said the bus carrying 60 passengers was going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Nepal. The accident occurred in the Auras area of Unnao. A blinding fog cover engulfed a large part of the state this morning, lowering the visibility considerably. The bus hit the truck from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway around 5.30 am, Singh said.

He added three male passengers of the bus died on the spot, while one woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Hasanganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ankit Shukla said the deceased have been identified as Chandra Saud (50), Lalit Saud (35), and Nirmala (25), all residents of Kailali district of Nepal. The fourth deceased is Sajid, the bus driver.

The injured persons are Ibrar (25), a resident of Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh); Punbhaben (39, Ahmedabad, Gujarat); Janki (30) and Amar (35), both residents of Kanchanpur in Nepal; Deepak (30), a resident of Kailali in Nepal; and Dhansara (50), also from Nepal, the SDM said. Around 40 passengers with minor injuries have been made to stay at a local marriage hall after being given first-aid at the local community health centre, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)