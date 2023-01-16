Left Menu

BJP roadshow: Traffic movement affected in central Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 22:26 IST
BJP roadshow: Traffic movement affected in central Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic movement was affected in and around central Delhi on Monday as several roads remained closed for hours in view of a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led roadshow.

The roadshow from Patel Chowk roundabout on Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road Junction drew a large crowd as the event began at 3 pm.

Though special arrangements were made to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow's route, vehicular movement was affected in and around the area of the roadshow, the traffic police said.

Since Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO, both carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan roundabout to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane remained closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm, commuters were forced to take alternate routes.

Due to the roadshow, traffic congestion was witnessed on Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid to Rail Bhawan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg.

A commuter said, ''Though an advisory was issued and police personnel were present, traffic congestion was still seen on Baba Kharak Singh Road and Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Due to congestion, I couldn't reach my destination on time.” Another commuter stuck at Mandir Marg said, ''Vehicular movement was affected even though diversions were suggested. We had to suffer waiting on the roads and it caused delay in our work.'' According to the traffic police, due to congestion on specified routes, vehicles were diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor roundabout, Rail Bhawan, Outer Connaught Circus-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy Road-KG Marg.

Commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT and the IGI airport were suggested to leave early to accommodate possible delays on the route.

The traffic police had also urged people to avail public transport to help decongestion of roads and asked commuters to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023