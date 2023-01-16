BJP roadshow: Traffic movement affected in central Delhi

Traffic movement was affected in and around central Delhi on Monday as several roads remained closed for hours in view of a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led roadshow.

The roadshow from Patel Chowk roundabout on Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road Junction drew a large crowd as the event began at 3 pm.

Though special arrangements were made to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow's route, vehicular movement was affected in and around the area of the roadshow, the traffic police said.

Since Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO, both carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan roundabout to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane remained closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm, commuters were forced to take alternate routes.

Due to the roadshow, traffic congestion was witnessed on Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid to Rail Bhawan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg.

A commuter said, ''Though an advisory was issued and police personnel were present, traffic congestion was still seen on Baba Kharak Singh Road and Outer Circle of Connaught Place. Due to congestion, I couldn't reach my destination on time.” Another commuter stuck at Mandir Marg said, ''Vehicular movement was affected even though diversions were suggested. We had to suffer waiting on the roads and it caused delay in our work.'' According to the traffic police, due to congestion on specified routes, vehicles were diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor roundabout, Rail Bhawan, Outer Connaught Circus-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy Road-KG Marg.

Commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT and the IGI airport were suggested to leave early to accommodate possible delays on the route.

The traffic police had also urged people to avail public transport to help decongestion of roads and asked commuters to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots.

