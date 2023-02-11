Left Menu

ITA Airways unions threaten strike after salary talks break down

Its unions were negotiating wages as Rome discusses with German carrier Lufthansa the selling of a minority stake in the company. "The company showed unacceptable rigidity by refusing to sign off on the agreement," Claudio Tarlazzi and Ivan Viglietti, from the Uiltrasporti union, said in a statement, adding that this would be the first strike since ITA began flying in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 01:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 01:52 IST
ITA Airways unions threaten strike after salary talks break down
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Unions at Italian airline ITA Airways on Friday threatened to call a strike after the company delayed signing off on a deal over salaries at the state-owned company, and urged the government to intervene on the issue. ITA, the successor of former flagship airline Alitalia, employs around 3,600 workers. Its unions were negotiating wages as Rome discusses with German carrier Lufthansa the selling of a minority stake in the company.

"The company showed unacceptable rigidity by refusing to sign off on the agreement," Claudio Tarlazzi and Ivan Viglietti, from the Uiltrasporti union, said in a statement, adding that this would be the first strike since ITA began flying in 2021. Union sources said the strike might take the form of a four-hour stoppage on Feb. 28.

CGIL union official Fabrizio Cuscito said the refusal to sign off on the agreement amounted to "a lack of respect" to workers and said the government should step into the dispute. ITA told Reuters the issue needed first to be discussed at a board meeting, which has already been called for next week, and asked unions to meet again afterwards.

"As things stand, the company is not in a position to sign the agreement," ITA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023