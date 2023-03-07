Poland says it will send 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week

A further 10 Leopard 2 tanks from Poland will be sent to Ukraine this week, the Polish defence minister said on Tuesday.

"Four (tanks) are already in Ukraine, another 10 will go to Ukraine this week," Mariusz Blaszczak told a news conference. Poland had promised to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks in total.

