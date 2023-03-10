Left Menu

Five killed in accident involving car, truck, motorcycle in Chhattisgarh's Balod

Five persons including a girl were killed in an accident involving a car, truck and motorcycle in Chhattisgarhs Balod district on Friday, police said.One person was seriously injured in the accident, which took place near Markatola village under Doundi police station limits, a police official said.A car with five occupants heading towards Bhanupratappur from Dallirajhra area in Balod rammed into a iron-ore laden truck coming from the opposite direction while apparently trying to overtake another vehicle.

PTI | Balod | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

One person was seriously injured in the accident, which took place near Markatola village under Doundi police station limits, a police official said.

''A car with five occupants heading towards Bhanupratappur from Dallirajhra area in Balod rammed into a iron-ore laden truck coming from the opposite direction while apparently trying to overtake another vehicle. Seconds later a motorcycle coming from behind crashed into the car,'' he said.

''Four occupants of the car, including a girl, and the motorcycle rider were killed on the spot. Another occupant of the car sustained serious injuries,'' he added.

He identified the deceased as car occupants Likhan Dewangan (28), Hemchand Deshmukh (34), Bhupendra Kumar Vaishnav (35) and Janhvi Dewangna (11) and motorcyclist Nakul Sahu, a native of Janjgir-Champa district.

Parmeshwar Dewangan (50), who was injured in the accident, was shifted to Balod district hospital for treatment, the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief on the incident and directed officials to provide all assistance to the kin of the deceased and medical aid to the injured.

