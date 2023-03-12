Left Menu

India's missile frigate INS Sahyadri participates in maritime exercise with French Navy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2023 16:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 16:39 IST
Indian Navy's guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri joined two frontline warships of France in carrying out a two-day maritime partnership exercise in the Arabian Sea.

The exercise on March 11 and 12 witnessed a wide spectrum of drills at sea including cross deck landings, boarding exercises and seamanship evolutions, Indian Navy officials said on Sunday.

The French Navy deployed Mistral class amphibious assault ship FS Dixmude and La Fayette class frigate FS La Fayette in the exercise.

''The seamless conduct of the exercise reaffirmed the interoperability and high level of cooperation between the two navies,'' the Indian Navy said in a brief statement.

INS Sahyadri is fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, which makes her capable of detecting and neutralising air, surface and sub-surface threats. The ship is a part of Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

