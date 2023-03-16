Metro connectivity to Pinjore-Kalka from Chandigarh, Zirakpur should be made under mobility plan: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said metro connectivity to Panchkula's Pinjore-Kalka from Chandigarh and Zirakpur should be made under the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP).

The CM was speaking during a meeting pertaining to the CMP, chaired by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit here.

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann, Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, along with senior officers from Chandigarh and Punjab were present during the meeting.

A detailed presentation on the comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity which includes Chandigarh, Panchkula (Haryana) and Mohali (Punjab) was given by the officials of the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), a Haryana government statement said.

Various proposals for a mass rapid transport system to tackle the tricity's growing traffic congestion were discussed.

A statement issued by the Chandigarh administration said RITES made the presentation covering all aspects of CMP which include existing traffic scenarios, problems and issues, short, medium and long-term plans and proposals and the Citywide Integrated Multi-Modal Transport Plan.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to set up a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), a unified platform to handle overall mobility issues of the tricity.

UMTA will comprise officials from the Centre, Chandigarh administration, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to ensure coordination among various institutions and implementation of this mobility plan to improve the traffic situation in the tricity.

During the meeting, Haryana CM suggested that important places like PGIMER, Punjab and Haryana High Court, secretariat, and Vidhan Sabha ''should also be added in the first phase of the metro being proposed''.

The Haryana government statement further quoting him said Panchkula's Pinjore-Kalka routes should be included in the first phase.

Pinjore-Kalka should be connected with Chandigarh under the metro plan as it is the gateway to Himachal Pradesh and the movement of a large number of people takes place towards Panchkula and Chandigarh on a daily basis.

''This will further strengthen the Panchkula-Chandigarh connectivity, ensuring smooth flow of traffic,'' he suggested.

The CM also said airport connectivity to Panchkula should be considered under the plan. The metro should aim to improve and facilitate airport connectivity. A timeline in this regard must be prepared and included under the mobility plan, he added.

Khattar also suggested that the area of the Ghaggar river and the new Panchkula extension should be included in the expansion of the metro.

Governor Purohit appreciated the positive feedback and valuable suggestions given by different stakeholders that would benefit the residents of the tricity and resolve the existing traffic-related issues of Chandigarh and the neighbouring areas of Punjab and Haryana.

The final CMP report submitted by RITES was unanimously approved and it will be submitted incorporating various suggestions for further approval by the Centre, the Chandigarh administration statement said.

Mann said the overall transport improvement proposals put up during the meeting with respect to Mohali are in order and further suggestions, if any, shall be communicated to the Chandigarh administration within a week's time.

Khattar and Mann appreciated the Chandigarh administration for the preparation of CMP for the tricity through RITES.

