Goa has potential to become defence manufacturing hub: CM Sawant

With its advanced infrastructure and tailor-made demographic locations, Goa has strong prospects of becoming a logistic hub of India, he said, adding the state already houses the Maritime Cluster, which is likely to generate additional 3,000 jobs.Goas infrastructure, including air, water and road connectivity, provides strategic advantages to Indias defence industry.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-03-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 23:46 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the coastal state has the potential to become a hub for defence manufacturing, creating employment opportunities and also strengthening India's defence capabilities.

Addressing the inaugural function of the 3rd Manohar Parrikar Memorial Lecture here, he said Goa's strategic location provides several advantages to key industries, including defence.

"With unique strategies, Goa has the potential to become a place for defence manufacturing, creating employment opportunities and also strengthen India's defence capabilities," he said.

The chief minister said the Union government is committed to encourage self-reliance in defence manufacturing as a part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India initiatives.

"To achieve this, we need trained manpower and we must focus on building competent individuals at the operational level to deploy, direct, review and update the resource effectively," he said.

Sawant said quality of workforce is essential for effective utilization of technology and services. "With its advanced infrastructure and tailor-made demographic locations, Goa has strong prospects of becoming a logistic hub of India," he said, adding the state already houses the Maritime Cluster, which is likely to generate additional 3,000 jobs.

"Goa's infrastructure, including air, water and road connectivity, provides strategic advantages to India's defence industry. The naval base in Goa is strategically important for the Indian Navy, providing forward operating base for its ships and submarines to monitor and patrol the Western Coast and the Arabian Sea," he said.

